Ley Marcial de Navidad

La aplicación de la Ley Marcial en Estados Unidos ha cobrado fuerza en últimas horas.

Fuentes de inteligencia las que dan por hecho un movimeinto telúrico en Estados Unidos ante la crisis politica por fraude electoral y la intervención de China y otras potencias comunistas.

La Ley Marcial ha sido solicitada por el abogado de Trump, Lin Wood y el general retirado Thomas McInerney, experto en inteligencia Militar.

La maniobra es aplicable mediante la invocación de la Ley de Insurrección por motivos de seguridad nacional para arrestar a miles de terroristas, conspiradores y traidores a Estados Unidos.

La Ley de Insurrección es posible cuando existe una amenaza real al gobierno de agentes internos o externos. En este caso se trata no solo de la traición a la república, sino de la injerencia directa de China en los comicios para apoderarse de Estados Unidos a través del Estado Profundo Demócrata-Republicano.

Su aplicación pararía en seco la Conspiracion Covid de la OMS para destruir la economia mundial con cierres de negocios, encierros a la población y bozal.

La fecha tentativa seria el 5 de Diciembre. La Ley Militar permite al presidente Trump tener control de todos los gobiernos, carreteras, aeropuertos, fronteras y agencias del gobierno para hacer arrestos sin orden judicial. El Congreso quedaría bajo control militar y muchos legisladores quedarían bajo arresto por colusión con el enemigo. Uno de esos objetivos sería el expresidente George Bush Jr.

No es la primera vez. Abraham Lincoln ya aplicó esta ley cuando tuvo que pacificar el país en 1862.

La amenaza de seguridad nacional es real en 2020. El dictador chino Xi Jenping ha insistido a sus soldados no tener miedo a la muerte en caso de una contingencia contra Estados Unidos.

Los primeros pasos de Trump han sido dados. Barack Obama, Joe Biden y la Directora de la CIA , Gina Haspel han sido arrestados por traición. Biden con brazalete GPS bajo su bota ortopédica. Haspel fue soprendida en Frankfurt cuando custodiaba el servidor del Sistema Dominion para el fraude en Estados Unidos, acorde a fuentes de inteligencia.

En el operativo castrense habría muerto cinco soldados y un mercenario de la CIA. Gina resultó herida de bala pero está detenida en Guantánamo, informan fuentes alternas.

Right-wing conspiracy theorist retired Gen. Thomas McInerney calls on Trump to impose martial law, cancel the Electoral College and inauguration, suspend habeas corpus, and arrest Democrats for treason for allegedly stealing the election. pic.twitter.com/iKzNrz4n2i — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 3, 2020

Sep. 24, 1862 proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln:

A Proclamation

Whereas, it has become necessary to call into service not only volunteers but also portions of the militia of the States by draft in order to suppress the insurrection existing in the United States, and disloyal persons are not adequately restrained by the ordinary processes of law from hindering this measure and from giving aid and comfort in various ways to the insurrection;

Now, therefore, be it ordered, first, that during the existing insurrection and as a necessary measure for suppressing the same, all Rebels and Insurgents, their aiders and abettors within the United States, and all persons discouraging volunteer enlistments, resisting militia drafts, or guilty of any disloyal practice, affording aid and comfort to Rebels against the authority of United States, shall be subject to martial law and liable to trial and punishment by Courts Martial or Military Commission:

Second. That the Writ of Habeas Corpus is suspended in respect to all persons arrested, or who are now, or hereafter during the rebellion shall be, imprisoned in any fort, camp, arsenal, military prison, or other place of confinement by any military authority of by the sentence of any Court Martial or Military Commission.

In witness whereof, I have hereunto set my hand, and caused the seal of the United States to be affixed.

Done at the City of Washington this twenty fourth day of September, in the year of our Lord one thousand eight hundred and sixty-two, and of the Independence of the United States the 87th.

Abraham Lincoln

